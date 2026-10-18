Lizzy’s Fund lets senior dogs shine in their golden years

Lizzy’s Fund is a Naperville-based not-for-profit organization that has been providing financial assistance to shelter and rescue groups for the purpose of caring for senior dogs, aged seven and older. This support consists of medical services such as surgeries, dentals, spay/neuter procedures, vaccines, and wellness checks.

The Fund also provides alternative and integrative care such as acupuncture, chiropractic, laser, massage, and holistic approaches to wellness for the older canine. At Lizzy’s Fund, their goal is to return the senior dog to full health and rehome them into a loving permanent environment. Lizzy’s Fund accomplishes their goal and fulfills their mission not only by the care that they provide but also by educating the public about the benefits of providing a loving home for a senior dog.

Lizzy’s Fund partners with shelters and other organizations

Lizzy’s partners are local like-minded not-for-profit organizations and groups who share the same values and the passion for helping worthy older dogs who deserve to be cared for with compassion and kindness. The Fund’s resources are divided into three areas: care for all breed senior dogs (General Fund), a restricted fund for the care of senior collies only (the Brody Memorial Fund), and finally hospice care for all breeds of senior dogs (Lizzy Care) for those unfortunate seniors who cannot be adopted and require permanent fostering.

Additionally, Lizzy’s Fund is starting a new program with a local veterinary clinic to subsidize medical care for senior dogs of veterans with their new “Two Hands, One Heart” program.

The Fund provides financial assistance in a variety of ways: through individual needs requests or through a grant process. Lizzy’s goal is to see that no senior dog feels afraid or alone but is instead healthy, feels the comfort of a loving hand, and experiences the security of a compassionate home.

Spotlight Guests: Bernie Slupik, Executive Director of Lizzy’s Fund, and Gail Diedrichsen, Lizzy’s Fund volunteer and Collie Rescue of Greater Illinois volunteer