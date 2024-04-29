Loaves & Fishes Community Services celebrates 40 years

Celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year, Loaves & Fishes Community Services remains a beacon of hope for 8,000-9,000 individuals each week by providing healthy food and impactful programs to promote self-sufficiency. As the largest food pantry in Illinois, its impact resonates far and wide.

At the heart of its mission lies a commitment to ensuring its clients have access to healthy food, including fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, and proteins like milk and eggs. Beyond addressing immediate food insecurity, Loaves & Fishes offers wrap-around services with their CARES programs, designed to equip individuals with the tools and resources needed to break free from the cycle of dependency. The organization holistically supports its community, from emergency rent and utility assistance to guidance on accessing public benefits, job readiness training, financial literacy workshops, and the transformative Moving Up program.

Loaves and Fishes serves more than Naperville

Serving DuPage, Will, Kane, and Kendall counties, Loaves & Fishes ensures accessibility through its Food Market in Naperville. Here, clients have the opportunity to personally select their groceries, fostering dignity and choice in the assistance they receive. Moreover, for added convenience, individuals can use the online ordering system and pick up their food at the Food Distribution Hub or visit one of the organization’s satellite locations.