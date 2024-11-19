Make music an experience with the Chicago Sinfonietta

A tenured orchestra and acclaimed cultural leader that champions diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging by creating community through curated symphonic experiences, Chicago Sinfonietta (CS) is a source of community through music, as well as ensuring and inspiring a continued investment in diversity and inclusivity in the genre of classical music to promote fairness and equity.

Recognized as groundbreaking, dynamic, and daring, with core values built around being culturally responsive and advocates of inclusivity in all aspects of the 37-year-old organization’s work, Chicago Sinfonietta’s unrelenting commitment to being at the forefront of innovation drives its high standard of symphonic experiences.

The Chicago Sinfonietta seeks to propel audiences forward

The theme for the 2024-2024 season is Propel, depicting their vision to drive the symphonic industry forward while redefining the classical music landscape. This season, discover how Chicago Sinfonietta propels diverse musicians, composers, conductors, and audiences!

The Chicago Sinfonietta takes pride in leading by example with immersive audience engagement activities, impactful career development, education, and extensive community outreach programs. Join the Sinfonietta for upcoming concerts in November, December, January, February, March, and May this 2024-25 season.

Chicago Sinfonietta enjoys success in the recording arena as well, first with landmark recordings under late founder Maestro Paul Freeman, and more recently under Maestra Mei-Ann Chen for Cedille Records: “Delights and Dances” and “Project W – Works by Diverse Women Composers” featuring world premiere recordings of works by Florence Price, Clarice Assad, Jessie Montgomery, and Reena Esmail.

This 2025 the Sinfonietta will record “Black Being,” a work written by and performed with composers/ flutists Flutronix, (Nathalie Joachim and Allison Loggins-Hull), following the live premiere performances on January 19 in Naperville and January 20 in Chicago of the substantial, immersive work in concert.

Spotlight Guest: Blake-Anthony Johnson, President & CEO