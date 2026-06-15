Metropolitan Family Services DuPage strengthens community

Metropolitan Family Services DuPage Center has provided support to vulnerable families who have had nowhere to turn, helping them restore balance in their lives since 1930 with services including counseling, youth mentoring, and family self-sufficiency. MFSD is part of Metropolitan Family Services, which has been empowering Chicago-area families to reach their greatest potential and positively impact their communities since 1857.

“The needs are just excelling every day. Basic human needs: food, shelter, clothing. We provide a large array of behavioral health and emotional wellness services at Metropolitan. We serve 700 children in our early learning programming. We are the only domestic violence shelter in the county, so every program that we have is experiencing waitlists,” said Peggy McGuire, Executive Director of Metropolitan Family Services DuPage.

A new executive director for Metropolitan Family Services DuPage

Peggy McGuire joins MFSD as Executive Director after nearly a decade with YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, where she most recently served as Senior Director of Family & Community Services. There, she was a member of the Executive Leadership Team, leading the organization’s largest division and budget. McGuire was responsible for overseeing Head Start/Early Head Start programming for 18 centers in four counties.

She led numerous internal and external teams, the latter across DuPage and Suburban Cook Counties, including the Willowbrook Community Early Childhood Collaboration. In addition, McGuire stewarded relationships with federal, state, city, and private funders, and advanced cross-county systems collaboration with schools and municipalities.

“DuPage is my home, and Metropolitan Family Services is and was always the go-to organization for all the services that we needed. And when I saw this opportunity come around, I was happy in my old role at the YWCA and senior leadership, but I was absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this crucial organization in DuPage,” said McGuire.

Spotlight Guests: Peggy McGuire, Executive Director, and Max Leichtman, Community Board Member