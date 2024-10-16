Mission Meghna aims to help girls and women live their dreams

Mission Meghna is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that aims to uplift the lives of young girls and women to live with passion and purpose. By partnering with local and global charities Mission Meghna provides education, skills training, life coaching, food, and wellness resources to families in need. Through cultural programs, diverse communities come together to work towards common charitable causes.

A daughter’s compassion inspires Mission Meghna

Shebani and Madan Kulkarni set up the charity in honor of their daughter Meghna. “Meghna’s vibrant and compassionate spirit is the inspiration behind our charity,” says Shebani. “She had a passion to help people in need. As Meghna would often say “Isn’t that what we’re here for”? From the young age of seven, Meghna raised funds for charities from the sale of her handmade jewelry through her enterprise, Meghna’s Exotic Beads. She joined her parents in promoting global arts through their organization, Dhrishti.

Meghna was an integral part of the concept and creation of the recently opened arts and events venue in Naperville called The Matrix Club. “Her creative ideas have been a source of inspiration to her team,” says Shebani Kulkarni, Co-Founder of The Matrix Club. The venue includes a convention center, theater, art gallery, sound lab, yoga studio, and dance studio. The Matrix Room global cuisine restaurant has a music lounge called Meg’s Lounge which is named after Meghna.

Music, art, wellness, and more to inspire personal development

Mission Meghna charity aims to present a variety of artistic events, skills training, and wellness programs. Music and dance concerts, theatrical performances, literary events, art exhibitions, and fashion galas present an enriching cultural experience in arts and fine dining. Training in performing arts and fine arts gives people an opportunity to develop their talent. Yoga classes with meditation, breathwork, and yogic philosophy are offered at the yoga studio and online. Life coaching sessions and mentorship programs have been designed for personal development. Conferences and round table discussions will bring opportunities for collaboration. Podcasts will feature interviews with influential people to inspire social initiatives.

The charity’s mission is to uplift the lives of young girls and women and unleash their dreams to build stronger communities. Their fundraising gala is coming up at the end of the year with a special music concert and fashion show. Donors, partners, and volunteers are invited to join them in this charitable initiative.

Spotlight Guest: Shebani Kulkarni, Founder