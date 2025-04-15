NAMI DuPage seeks to remove obstacles to mental health treatment

NAMI DuPage is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the largest grassroots mental health organization in the country. NAMI DuPage is financially independent, (receives no direct funding) from the National organization but follows the NAMI model of peer support and service to families. Begun in 1985 as a volunteer organization run by families, NAMI DuPage has evolved into a 15-member staff and 150 volunteers who provide free mental health/substance use disorder services to more than 20,000 people annually.

With a unique, multi-pronged approach that provides free direct support services to individuals living with mental illness and their family members, while simultaneously raising awareness about mental illness and educating the larger community, NAMI DuPage works to dismantle the barriers of stigma and misinformation surrounding mental illness that often act as obstacles to treatment.

Services are offered free of charge or low cost to participants

Their programs and services serve as signposts at key points throughout the county that educate community members about mental illness and guide those who need help to the appropriate resources. Services range from support groups to education classes, to hospital/school/police/court trainings, and general public outreach. They are offered free of charge or at very low cost to the participants.

In order to fulfill the organization’s mission – to improve the lives of persons with mental illness and their families through support, advocacy, and education – NAMI DuPage has made deep inroads into the community and cemented key relationships that allow maximum impact from limited resources. With the aid of community partners – including area hospitals and county health departments, schools, law enforcement, and the judicial system, – NAMI DuPage has become the voice of change for those with mental illness in DuPage County. NAMI’s focus on recovery and family reflects the strong belief, born from experience, that supporting and educating family members of those with mental illness is as important as supporting and educating individuals with mental illness themselves.

Key goals of NAMI DuPage

To provide individuals and families living with mental illness with emotional, social, and resource support;

To help individuals and families living with mental illness gain the necessary skills and tools to promote recovery;

To work with community organizations such as schools, hospitals, churches, and police departments to better address the needs of individuals with mental illness and their families; and

To reduce stigma and promote acceptance of those with mental illness by educating the general public about mental illness.

If you or a loved one are experiencing mental health-related distress — including thoughts of suicide and depression, anxiety or other panic disorders, substance abuse crisis, danger of physical injury, or any other kind of emotional distress — dial “988” to be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24/7.

Spotlight Guest: Geri Kerger, Executive Director