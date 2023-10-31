Naperville American Legion Post 43 prepares for Veterans Day

The Naperville American Legion Post 43 announced plans in collaboration with multiple community organizations to play tribute to our nation’s heroes with events leading up to, during, and proceeding Veterans Day 2023.

Vietnam Wall of Remembrance

A replica of The Vietnam Wall of Remembrance will be displayed on the lawn near the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion (912 Honorary Sindt Memorial Ct, Naperville, IL 60540) from Thursday, November 9, through Monday, November 13. Throughout this event, veterans will be present at the “Wall” daily, available to assist and provide answers to any questions that may arise. Every evening at 8 pm at the Wall, the Combined Post Honor Guard and Color Guard perform a “Final Salute,” accompanied by the poignant sounding of “Taps.”

For those seeking to locate the name of a family member or friend on the wall, you can search the virtual wall at https://www.vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces/.

The unveiling of the Vietnam Wall of Remembrance marks the half-century anniversary of the withdrawal of the final U.S. combat troops from South Vietnam in 1973. This solemn memorial bears the names of over 58,000 dedicated service members who made the ultimate sacrifice between 1957 and 1975.

Vietnam art exhibition

On Friday, November 10th, the National Vietnam Art Museum will proudly display Vietnam artwork at the VFW Post 3873 (908 W Jackson, Naperville, Illinois 60540) in the upstairs hall.

Veterans Day 2023

A Veterans Day program will be held on Saturday, November 11th, through the joint effort of the Naperville American Legion Post 43 and Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873. The annual Veterans Day program will start at 10:59 am at The Vietnam Wall of Remembrance near the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion (912 Honorary Sindt Memorial Ct, Naperville, IL 60540) to honor all the veterans who have served the nation. This event is free and accessible to the public.

The mission of the American Legion

Established in 1919, The American Legion is built upon four fundamental pillars, each offering diverse programs that benefit veterans, service members, their families, American youth, and the broader citizenry. These programs annually improve the lives of hundreds of thousands.

Guided by resolutions from the American Legion National Convention and championed by their dedicated committee and commission members representing 2.5 million wartime veterans and their families, these initiatives significantly impact local, state, and national levels.

Spotlight welcomed Wayne Fischer, Past Post Commander of Naperville American Legion Post 43 & Department of Illinois American Legion Past Commander.