Naperville Area Humane Society believes every animal deserves a second chance

The Naperville Area Humane Society is a nonprofit, limited-admission animal shelter dedicated to promoting the humane treatment of companion animals and finding loving homes for pets in need.

Serving the Naperville community and surrounding areas since 1979, NAHS provides compassionate care for homeless dogs and cats while working to end pet homelessness through adoption, education, and advocacy.

The mission of the Naperville Area Humane Society

At the heart of the NAHS mission is the belief that every animal deserves a second chance. They are committed to placing pets in safe, permanent homes where they will be loved and cared for. The adoption program offers a wide range of dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens that are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped prior to adoption.

NAHS connects with the community

In addition to adoption services, NAHS is proud to offer a variety of community outreach programs. These include humane education programs for both children and adults, a robust volunteer program, pet therapy visits, and resources for pet owners such as a pet food pantry and training support. They also partner with local and national rescues and shelters to provide intake support when possible, helping pets and their people during times of transition, need, or unforeseen circumstances.

A key component of their work is public education. They are passionate about raising awareness about issues such as the importance of spaying and neutering, and responsible pet ownership. NAHS believes that change begins with knowledge, and they strive to empower the community with the tools and information needed to keep pets healthy and happy.

Whether you’re looking to adopt a pet, volunteer your time, make a donation, or participate in a fundraising event, there are many ways to get involved.

Together, the Naperville Area Humane Society can build a more compassionate community for both pets and people.

Spotlight Guest: Christine Natarelli, Executive Director