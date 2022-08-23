Naperville Junior Woman’s Club Provides Volunteers

Since its inception in 1967, the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club (NJWC) has provided tens of thousands of hours of volunteer support to hundreds of organizations. From their fundraising efforts, they have donated an estimated one million dollars to local, state, and national organizations in need.

Today they support the community in various ways. Partnering with Safety Town, Martin Avenue Seniors, their Scholarship program, providing hands-on support for other community agencies, and fundraising for community needs are all part of their mission.

Today NJWC is more committed than ever to improving the quality of life in our community through its members’ sharing and giving of themselves. Their club welcomes women of all ages to join us in helping others, supporting the community, and forging friendships!

Today, the Naperville Junior Woman’s Club is more committed than ever in improving the quality of life in the community through its member’s sharing and giving of themselves. They have a wide range of programs including:

Adopt a Senior Program at Martin Avenue Apartments The NJWC has been partnering with Martin Avenue Apartments, a low-income housing development for Seniors in Naperville for over 40 years. Through generous donations from the community, they have been able to provide each resident with flowers in the spring, an Ice Cream Social in the summer, Thanksgiving Dinner as well as Holiday gifts. To Adopt a Senior for the entire year, the cost is only $60. Or consider adopting a senior for just one event. Every donation helps to bring a smile to the residents of Martin Avenue Apartments.

Their our annual Hoppy Easter Event at Safety Town. The event features fun for the whole family. Past year’s events have included a bunny trail through Saftey Town, I SPY games, goody bags, and an opportunity to take a picture with the Easter Bunny.

Check out their website for more information on programs and events and the local organizations they support.

Spotlight Guests

Lisa Kasar, President Angie Pines,Membership Chair

More from Spotlight

Watch more interviews with local nonprofit organizations serving the Naperville area.