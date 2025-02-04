Naperville Little League is a home run for kids

Since 1952, Naperville Little League Baseball has been committed to the goal of providing an outlet of healthful baseball activity and training under good leadership in an atmosphere of wholesome community participation. The programs offered are dedicated to helping 1st graders through 8th graders become good and decent citizens. These programs strive to inspire children with an awareness and fondness of community.

Naperville Little League provides every child the chance to be a team member and develop both skills on and off the field of play. Boundaries encompass all the schools in districts 203 and 204, including children in Naperville and parts of Bolingbrook, Lisle and Aurora.

Registration now open for the 2025 season

Interested players can now register for Naperville Little League Baseball. Games will start the second half of April and regular season games will conclude mid-June. For those teams that make the playoffs (Supreme A, Majors A and Junior divisions) city championship is scheduled for June 27, 2025, pending weather delays.

Players will hear about team placement approximately mid-April and practices will start around this time. Managers will determine practice days and times.

Sandlot baseball is new in 2025

Sandlot Baseball, coach pitch wiffle ball, is now offered for kids five and six years of age. They will play six games, one game per week on Saturdays beginning early June and concluding mid July (no games over the Fourth of July weekend). Families will hear about team placement approximately mid-May and practices will start around this time. Managers will determine practice days and times.

What are the benefits of Sandlot Baseball?

Expertly designed for 5/6 year olds

Safter, lighter equipment and real baseball diamonds (dirt infields)

Fun, fast-paced games

Sign up as an individual or as a team!

Spotlight Guests: Ryan Mack, longtime manager & Liam Mack, player for 7 years, Naperville Little League Baseball