Naperville Men’s Glee Club Inspires Audiences

Naperville Men’s Glee Club (NMGC) has been making music and serving both the Naperville community and the State of Illinois for more than 30 years. NMGC seeks to inspire audiences, nurture youth in music appreciation, support community events, and provide fellowship for men of all ages.

Naperville Men’s Glee Club established a repertoire, capability, reputation, and esprit that continues to earn recognition within national collegiate and choral music communities. NMGC is also an established leader among regional, community men’s choruses. While fellowship and fun are key aspects of their mission, NMGC members are serious about musicianship and strive for excellence in all activities and engagements.

NMGC is actively recruiting new members. Admission is through invitation or audition. They will soon resume in-person rehearsals with the remaining option of Zoom participation. Interested singers should attend a rehearsal and schedule an audition with Artistic Director John Rakes.

The NMGC believes that “through music we come together, we inspire joy, we experience a sense of well-being, and we provide a channel for feelings that may otherwise never be shared.”

Spotlight Guests

Dave Mueller, President, Bass

Steve Schuette, 2nd Vice President, 1st Tenor

The thumbnail picture is used courtesy of Lindsay Chan Photography.