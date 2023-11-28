Naperville Men’s Glee Club makes music for more than 30 years

Naperville Men’s Glee Club has been making music and serving both the Naperville community and the State of Illinois for more than 30 years. NMGC seeks to inspire audiences, nurture youth in music appreciation, support community events, and provide fellowship for men of all ages.

The club’s established repertoire, capability, reputation, and spirit continues to earn recognition within national collegiate and choral music communities. NMGC is also an established leader among regional, community men’s choruses.

While fellowship and fun are key aspects of their mission, NMGC members are serious about musicianship and strive for excellence in all activities and engagements.

The Mission

Seek musical excellence Inspire and entertain Nurture youth and fellowship Give back to the community

How to join

The Naperville Men’s Glee Club is actively recruiting new members. Interested singers should attend a rehearsal and schedule an audition with Artistic Director John Rakes.

What to expect in an audition

Voice range and vocal tone check. Sightreading a section of a piece from the NMGC repertoire. This will be accompanied by piano. Perform a prepared piece.

The NMGC believes that through music we come together, we inspire joy, we experience a sense of well-being, and we provide a channel for feelings that may otherwise never be shared.

Performances throughout the year

The Naperville Men’s Glee Club hosts many performances throughout the year. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information on both their upcoming and past performances.