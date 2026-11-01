Naperville Noon Lions help neighbors see, hear, and thrive

Naperville Noon Lions volunteer in the community to assist people who cannot afford the vision and hearing care they need. Members also provide diabetic testing support for schools in Districts 203 and 204, and contribute to a number of local organizations.

The Naperville Noon Lions Club meets the first four Tuesdays of each month, at noon, at Pomegranate Restaurant and Cafe, Aurora, IL. All are welcome.

Raising money for charity with the Naperville Noon Lions Turkey Trot

For nearly three decades, the Naperville Noon Lions Turkey Trot 5K has brought thousands of runners, walkers, families and friends together on Thanksgiving morning while supporting the charitable work of the club. The 29th Annual Naperville Noon Lions Turkey Trot will take place on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2026, continuing one of Naperville’s favorite holiday traditions.

The Naperville Noon Lions are part of Lions Clubs International and are dedicated to serving people in the Naperville community, with a particular focus on vision and hearing care and diabetes support. Since the first Turkey Trot in 1998, the Naperville Noon Lions have helped more than 4,000 children and families in Naperville receive assistance in these areas. Proceeds from the Turkey Trot help make this work possible.

The Naperville Turkey Trot is a family-friendly, timed 5K run and walk that welcomes participants of all ages and abilities. More than 7,000 people participate in the event, making it a Thanksgiving morning tradition for families throughout Naperville and the surrounding western suburbs. Some participants come to race, others walk with family and friends, and many return year after year simply to be part of the celebration.

The experience extends beyond the 5K itself. Participants receive an official Turkey Trot race shirt and are invited to enjoy a complimentary post-race pancake breakfast. Costumes have also become part of the fun, with everything from turkeys and pilgrims to creative family and group outfits appearing at the starting line each Thanksgiving morning.

The event is made possible by the support of local sponsors and hundreds of volunteers who assist with packet pickup, race-day operations, course support, water stations, breakfast, and other activities throughout race week. Their involvement helps the Naperville Noon Lions turn a large community race into an important source of support for local charitable programs.

Whether you are an experienced runner looking for a fast Thanksgiving 5K, a family looking for a fun way to start the holiday, or someone who simply wants to support the Naperville community, the Naperville Noon Lions Turkey Trot offers an opportunity to do both.

Run Fast. Eat Later. No Penalty!

Learn more about the Naperville Noon Lions Turkey Trot, including registration, race information, volunteering, and sponsorship opportunities, at NapervilleTurkeyTrot.com.

Spotlight Guests: Glenn Behnke, Race Director of the Naperville Turkey Trot, and Dave Cleveland, President of the Naperville Noon Lions Club