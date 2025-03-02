Naperville Saints Youth Football builds community and character

For over 60 years, the Naperville Saints have been more than just a youth football program, they are a pillar of the Naperville community, dedicated to developing young athletes both on and off the field. As a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization, they provide a safe, structured, and inclusive environment where kids ages 8-14 learn the fundamentals of football while gaining valuable life lessons in teamwork, discipline, and perseverance.

Their commitment to players and families extends beyond game days. proudly offering scholarships for football registration to ensure every child has access to the sport, regardless of financial circumstances. Through fundraising efforts, they support Saints families in need, demonstrating the strong bonds of the football community. Partnerships with local businesses and sponsors help sustain and grow the program, making it possible to invest in better equipment, facilities, and opportunities for all athletes.

The Naperville Saints take pride in preparing young athletes for success at the next level

Many former players have gone on to excel in high school, college, and even professional football. But the most meaningful measure of success isn’t just about athletic achievements, it’s about the local youth who grow into civic leaders, community volunteers, and business professionals, carrying forward the same work ethic, leadership, and character they developed in the program.

The Naperville Saints partnered with DuPage Valley Cheer

DuPage Valley Cheer (DVC Saints) provides both sideline and competitive cheer opportunities for young athletes. Their program has brought new energy to football season while expanding opportunities for kids to participate.

None of this would be possible without dedicated volunteers. From board members and coaches to football and team parent committees, it takes a village to run a thriving program. These volunteers create an environment where kids feel supported, challenged, and inspired—not just in football, but in life.

At the end of the day, the Naperville Saints are about more than football—they are about community, opportunity, and preparing young athletes for success beyond the game.

Spotlight Guests: Mike Lemons, President, and Kelly Van Hout, Athletic Director