Naperville Senior Task Force ensure seniors’ needs are being met

In 2014, The Senior Task Force, was established at the direction of the Naperville City Council. The group is addressing the particular needs of Naperville’s growing senior population. The 2020 census figured that approximately 20,000 Naperville residents were over the age of 65, which accounts for just over 13% of the City’s population.

The group encourages coordination among senior service providers in the Naperville area; supports awareness among seniors of available resources to help them; and develops recommendations to address service gaps related to transportation challenges, housing concerns, and healthcare resources

The Naperville Senior Task Force provides education to seniors

The quarterly newsletter “Our Voice” is distributed electronically.

Free CPR classes in collaboration with the Naperville Fire Department

Supporting affordable housing initiatives by representing seniors at city council meetings

Participating in the annual Healthy, Wealthy, and Wise Fair

Serving as the certified member of Dementia Friendly America representing Naperville

As Dementia Friendly Naperville, conducting a monthly gathering of Caregivers and their partners via a nationally recognized program called “Memory Cafe”

Conducting Dementia Friendly training sessions for the local First Responders, Park District, Library, Retailers, and other organizations that come in contact with those members of the public who deal with cognitive issues.

Senior Task Force meeting information

The Naperville Senior Task Force meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Naperville Employee University (NEU) room on the lower level of the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St. They encourage everyone to attend and learn how better support Naperville seniors.

Spotlight welcomed the Naperville Senior Task Force’s Rob Williams, Co-Chairperson and Lisa Kirchner, Coordinator, Dementia Friendly Naperville.