Naperville Seniors supports the growing population of older adults

Naperville Seniors is a Naperville-based nonprofit organization established in 2024 for the purpose of sponsoring and promoting educational and social programs to enhance the health and well-being of the older adults of Naperville. The Naperville Senior Task Force, an eleven-year-old organization established by the City of Naperville to help address the unique needs of Naperville’s growing senior population, is the first organization to be sponsored by Naperville Seniors.

How Naperville Seniors supports programs for older adults

Naperville Senior Task Force currently provides health and wellness programs for Naperville’s older adults. A popular example is Memory Café, a social gathering designed for people living with memory loss, dementia, or Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers. The goal is to provide a welcoming, supportive environment where individuals can engage in stimulating activities (like games, crafts, or music) and have informal conversations with others who are facing similar challenges.

Silver CPR training is designed to address older adults’ unique physical limitations and medical conditions while ensuring they can effectively perform life-saving techniques if needed. The Dementia Caregiver Support Group provides emotional support, resources, and practical advice from others who understand the challenges of caregiving, facilitated by an Alzheimer’s Association-trained member of the Senior Task Force.

All programs are offered without charge

These programs, as well as many more, are provided free to all. “As the board of Naperville Seniors, we believe in all of the wonderful programs provided by the Naperville Senior Task Force. These programs are truly making a difference in the lives of older adults in our community,” stated Lisa Kirchner, President of Naperville Seniors. She added, “As we grow our nonprofit organization, we are looking forward to working closely with the Naperville Senior Task Force in achieving their goals.”

For more information about Naperville Seniors, email NapervilleSeniors@gmail.com.

Spotlight Guests: Lisa Kirchner, President, and Arlene Orr, Vice President