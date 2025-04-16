Need to go to the doctor? Ride Assist Naperville can help

Ride Assist Naperville is a dedicated nonprofit organization committed to providing safe, affordable, and dependable senior transportation in Naperville, Illinois. Since its founding in 2016, RAN has been a lifeline for seniors aged 60 and older, ensuring they can access essential medical appointments with ease and dignity.

RAN’s mission is to remove transportation barriers for Naperville seniors, empowering them to maintain their independence and manage their healthcare needs. The service pairs seniors with carefully screened and insured volunteer drivers who use their own vehicles to provide rides. These drivers not only transport seniors to and from their medical or dental appointments but also wait with them, offering a personal touch that fosters connection and trust.

How does Ride Assist Naperville work?

The process is simple and user-friendly. Seniors must complete a New Rider Application before scheduling their first ride. Rides are available by appointment only, Monday through Saturday, and require at least seven business days’ notice. While RAN suggests a donation of $15 for a round-trip ride, no one is turned away due to financial constraints.

RAN’s services cover a wide range of medical needs, including regular check-ups, physical therapy, dialysis, and more. However, procedures involving anesthesia are excluded. The organization’s commitment to affordability and accessibility makes it a standout resource for Naperville’s senior community.

Drivers need to have more than five years of driving experience, own a vehicle, and have a valid Illinois driver’s license and auto insurance. RAN will run a background check and references will be required.

By choosing Ride Assist Naperville, seniors gain peace of mind, knowing they have a reliable and caring transportation option. This service not only alleviates the burden on family members but also strengthens the community by fostering volunteerism and support for older adults.

Spotlight Guests: Rich Frachey, volunteer, and Rosa Alamillo, client