NEF believes in the potential of every student

The Naperville Education Foundation encourages creativity, innovation, and excellence in Naperville 203 students by helping to ensure that every student in the district can take advantage of opportunities to make the most of their education.

NEF raises and grants funds for programs and projects that enhance and enrich the educational experience of Naperville 203 students. With the generous support of the community, the Naperville Education Foundation is able to provide financial resources that increase learning opportunities that go beyond the district’s tax-supported budget.

Four key areas of impact with the Naperville Education Foundation

NEF’s mission is simple but powerful: ensure that every student has the opportunity to make the most of their education. With nearly 16,000 students in District 203—including 17% from low-income families and 158 experiencing homelessness—NEF provides critical support that opens doors and removes barriers.

NEF has four key areas of impact to help students in the district.

Enrichment to district programs: NEF helps fully or partially fund district-run programs, like the popular First Lego League, which engages 4th–8th graders in robotics, coding, teamwork, and problem-solving—at no cost to families.

Signature programs: these are entirely NEF-run and funded initiatives that address specific student needs.

Direct to school donations: as a 501(c)(3), NEF serves as a vehicle for donors who want their contributions to go directly to schools.

Scholarships: Each year, NEF administers 40–45 scholarships, helping students pursue post-secondary opportunities.

Meeting students’ basic needs: Kid Booster Anonymous

While innovation is central to NEF’s mission, the organization also supports students in their everyday needs.

The Kid Booster Anonymous fund supports students facing immediate or crisis-related needs—identified by counselors, social workers, or psychologists. Whether a family is experiencing temporary hardship or ongoing financial challenges, the program ensures that no student is held back by barriers outside their control.

Spotlight Guests: Wendy Goettsch, Executive Director