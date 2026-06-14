Neighbors helping neighbors at People’s Resource Center

People’s Resource Center meets the community’s needs, neighbor to neighbor. Since 1975, PRC has been creating a future of hope and opportunity for the residents of DuPage County.

As one of the largest human services organizations in DuPage County, PRC offers food assistance, emergency services, and empowerment programs to all DuPage families at its locations in Wheaton, Westmont, and at 32 partner sites across the county, such as libraries, community centers, and businesses.

Last year, PRC reached 23,000 neighbors across DuPage County. PRC offers help today, and hope for tomorrow with a comprehensive range of services like food, warm clothing, job coaching, literacy classes, emergency rent and financial assistance, computer training, and community-building art programs.

People’s Resource Center is powered by a dedicated team of over 2,300 active volunteers and a small staff that coordinates their impact. PRC’s programs reach over 7,000 families, in partnership with dozens of community groups who provide donations of groceries, diapers, computers, and more.

People’s Resource Center has been serving the community for over 50 years

PRC celebrated its 50th anniversary of service in 2025 and, in 2024, completed an $8 million expansion of the Wheaton campus. PRC food capacity increased in the Wheaton, Westmont, and West Chicago facilities in 2025 to meet the rising need. PRC food pantries offer a dignified shopping experience for shoppers with plenty of fresh produce, meat, and dairy products, including culturally appropriate offerings that reflect the diverse tastes and needs of the community.

It is easy for neighbors to get involved in PRC’s mission by hosting a drive, volunteering, and making a monetary or in-kind donation. Interested neighbors are invited to sign up for PRC’s newsletter to keep up with programs and events.

Neighbors seeking food or emergency services or who are interested in signing up for art, literacy, or computer programs are invited to call (630) 682-5402 or visit their website to learn how to register as a client.

Spotlight Guests: Jeni Fabian, Chief Executive Officer, and John Harrold, Board Member and Volunteer