New D-Day exhibit at the First Division Museum at Cantigny

The First Division Museum, part of the Chicago-based Robert R. McCormick Foundation and located at Cantigny in Wheaton, Illinois, promotes public learning about America’s military heritage and affairs through the history of the “Big Red One”—the famed 1st Infantry Division of the U.S. Army.

The museum’s main exhibit hall, First in War, transports visitors to the trenches of World War I, the beaches of World War II, and the jungles of Vietnam. A second exhibit hall, Duty First, explores the 1ID’s history in more recent times.

The Robert R. McCormick Research Center, open to the public, houses the museum’s library, archival, and photo collections. Tanks from every era are outside the museum, along with artillery pieces and a personnel carrier. Memorial markers and commemorative statuary pay further tribute to those who served and sacrificed.

A new exhibit, “Nothing but Victory,” opens this summer

This summer, the museum is hosting two special exhibits commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day. “Nothing but Victory” is an immersive outdoor exhibit telling the story of World War II’s pivotal day: June 6, 1944. Historians have called it “24 hours that saved the world.” A fusion of art and history, the exhibit spans more than 300 yards across the Cantigny grounds, recalling the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice on the beaches of Normandy, France.

Inside the museum, a complementing exhibit titled “Over Land, Over Sea, Overlord” highlights the D-Day experiences of well-known personalities who served. Visitors will surely learn something new about J.D. Salinger, Medgar Evers, David Niven, Yogi Berra, and others.

Additional programming about D-Day is planned as well, including lectures and guided tours. For more information, including a calendar of events, visit FDMuseum.org.

The D-Day exhibits are open to the public on June 6. Admission is included with paid parking at Cantigny. Daily rates start at $5 per car. Parking on Wednesdays is free for those who register in advance online.

