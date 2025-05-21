Our Children’s Homestead celebrates 30 years of innovative, therapeutic foster care

Our Children’s Homestead envisions a world where all children are safe and families are connected. Until then, OCH is committed to supporting and strengthening youth and families in their toughest, most vulnerable moments. Through a contract with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, OCH has been leading in specialized, therapeutic foster care and adoption since 1995.

OCH serves high-profile and high-need cases. Their clients have typically been through severe trauma and struggle with one or more significant behavioral or psychological challenges. Their staff go through elaborate and continued training to be able to provide the most effective services to the families in Illinois with the highest needs.

Keeping families together is a priority for Our Children’s Homestead

OCH empowers parents to heal and grow so that their children can be returned to them. If parents are unable, OCH works to identify an adoptive family for the youth; however, the sad truth is that not all youth get adopted. OCH supports each youth to recognize and develop the power within them to become joyful, self-reliant, healthy, and successful adults.

OCH youth live in foster homes throughout Chicagoland, with therapeutically trained foster parents. Each youth is provided a team of support, including a therapist, mentor, education and resource liaisons, and a personal caseworker who tailors and manages a service plan to meet the youth’s specific needs.

Something unique about therapeutic foster care agencies like OCH is the extension of care. This means that rather than emancipating (exiting the foster care system) at age 18, the foster youth can receive support services through their 21st birthday. This may seem like a small detail, but think of all the moments you needed support from family or friends after you turned 18 years old. OCH is committed to making those three critical years matter by offering enriching programming to support the unique path of each young adult exiting their care.

Recognize National Foster Care Month with Amber’s story

May is National Foster Care Month, and OCH is sharing Amber’s story, a raw and inspiring account of her life from foster kid to caseworker. She chose to share her story to inspire foster youth to believe in possibilities for their future and know they are deserving of love. Read Amber’s story, leave a message of support for Amber, or make a donation to support foster youth who are currently experiencing foster care.

Spotlight Guests: Marissa Allen, CEO, and Troy Reeves, Executive VP of Program Services