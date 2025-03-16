People’s Resource Center helps neighbor to neighbor

People’s Resource Center is meeting the community’s needs neighbor to neighbor. Since 1975, PRC has been creating a future of hope and opportunity for the residents of DuPage County.

PRC is more than just a food pantry. It is one of the largest human services organizations in DuPage County providing emergency services and empowerment programs to all DuPage families at its locations in Wheaton, Westmont and at 32 partner sites across the county.

People’s Resource Center relies on dedicated volunteers

PRC is powered by a dedicated team of over 2,500 active volunteers and 47 staff members, providing comprehensive emergency support to over 7,000 families such as food, clothing, financial assistance, and homelessness prevention services.

PRC’s empowerment initiatives help neighbors achieve their goals through job assistance, adult education and literacy, computer training, and art enrichment. PRC’s programs reach over 25,000 neighbors annually, in partnership with dozens of community groups who provide donations of groceries, diapers, computers and more.

A new facility expansion helps PRC serve the community

After completing an $8m expansion of the Wheaton campus in the fall of 2024, this year PRC is celebrating 50 years of service in DuPage County. The expanded campus increases the organization’s capacity to serve its neighbors with a state-of-the-art food pantry and dedicated meeting spaces designed with its neighbors’ needs in mind.

The food pantry offers a dignified shopping experience for shoppers with plenty of fresh produce, meat and dairy products including culturally humble offerings that reflect the diverse tastes and needs of the community. The Wheaton Clothes Closet reopens this Spring in a renovated space designed to welcome shoppers in need of free seasonal clothing and accessories for their families.

How to help People’s Resource Center

It is easy for neighbors to get involved in PRC’s mission by hosting a drive, volunteering, or making a monetary or in-kind donation. PRC is celebrating 50 years of service in 2025 with several community and fundraising events throughout the year including a digital story collection project. Interested neighbors are invited to sign up for PRC’s newsletter to keep up with programs and events. Neighbors seeking food or emergency services or who are interested in signing up for art, literacy, or computer programs are invited to call (630) 682-5402 or visit peoplesrc.org to learn how to register as a client.

Spotlight Guests: Allison Rickard, Vice President of Advancement, and Charles Hold, Volunteer: Food Pantry,/Job Assistance, PRC Ambassador