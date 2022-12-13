People’s Resource Center Focuses on Opportunity

The People’s Resource Center (PRC) has a mission to respond to basic human needs, promote dignity and justice, and create a future of hope and opportunity for the residents of DuPage County, Illinois.

In 1975, a group of residents recognized not everyone in DuPage County had access to the resources and opportunities they needed to thrive. They decided to act. First, they rented a house on a quiet street in Wheaton and asked their friends to bring bags of groceries. That inaugural year, they shared groceries with 125 families.

Over four decades of community building, PRC has grown into a full-service agency focused on interwoven services and tools that can support everyone’s unique situation and goals. They remain one of the only multi-service human services agencies offering basic needs assistance, educational tools and personalized services to help families find stability and pursue their goals.

People’s Resource Center Programs

Their programs are grouped into two categories. Their Essential Services Program improves access to food, seasonal clothing, and financial assistance. Their Empowerment Program offers educational programs, resources, and workshops, including Adult Literacy, Computer Training, Access Training, Community Art, and Job Assistance.

Striving for Nonprofit Excellence

PRC has received 13 consecutive four-star ratings from Charity Navigator, an accomplishment achieved by only 1% of nonprofits nationally. They are a Better Business Bureau Accredited Charity and a multi-year winner of the “Best of Wheaton” award in the social services category. They have received Bank of America’s “Neighborhood Builder” award and been recognized as “Agency Partner of the Year” by United Way of Metropolitan Chicago. In March 2016, West Suburban Living Magazine named PRC the “Most Impactful Local Non-Profit Group” in Chicago’s western suburbs.

Spotlight Guest

Jeni Fabian, Chief Executive Officer

Laura Desmarais, Volunteer

More from Spotlight

Watch more interviews with local nonprofit organizations serving the Naperville area.