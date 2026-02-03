Play and learning grow together at DuPage Children’s Museum

DuPage Children’s Museum is a nonprofit children’s museum located in Naperville, Illinois, dedicated to inspiring curiosity, creativity, and lifelong learning through hands-on play-based experiences. Serving families with children from birth through elementary school, the Museum believes that play is not just fun—it is a critical foundation for how children learn, grow, and understand the world around them.

Intentionally designed exhibits help children learn through play

Every exhibit and program at DuPage Children’s Museum is intentionally designed with learning at its core. Rooted in research on how children learn best through play, DCM’s interactive exhibits encourage exploration, experimentation, problem-solving, and collaboration. Children are invited to touch, build, test ideas, and try again—developing essential skills in science, technology, engineering, art, math (STEAM), and social-emotional learning along the way. What may appear to be simple play is, in fact, meaningful learning in action.

A hallmark of the Museum experience is the value of repeat visits. Because DCM’s exhibits are open-ended and adaptable, children engage differently each time they return. Toddlers may focus on sensory discovery and motor skills, while older children use the same spaces to design solutions, test hypotheses, and work collaboratively. This layered approach allows exhibits to grow with the child, making every visit a new learning opportunity.

DuPage Children’s Museum offers more than exhibits

Beyond its exhibits, DuPage Children’s Museum offers a wide range of educational programs that deepen engagement and expand access to learning. Programs such as Artist-In-Residence, Tiny Great Performances, Scout STEAM Labs, and Playgroups at the Museum provide age-appropriate opportunities for creative expression, early learning, and caregiver connection. Through Museum Pop-Ups, and Learning Labs, DCM also brings hands-on learning experiences into the community, reaching families in schools, libraries, and neighborhood spaces throughout the region.

One of the Museum’s most distinctive offerings is Summer Tinkering Camp, a program built around open-ended exploration. Rather than following step-by-step instructions, campers explore materials freely, pursue their own ideas, and learn through trial, error, and collaboration. This approach mirrors real-world learning and helps children build confidence, resilience, and creative problem-solving skills—making it a powerful complement to in-school education.

As a trusted educational resource and community partner, DuPage Children’s Museum is committed to creating joyful learning experiences that support children, families, and educators alike. To learn more about exhibits, programs, camps, and community initiatives, visit dupagechildrens.org or follow DuPage Children’s Museum on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Spotlight Guests: Jenny Flowers, Director of Learning Partnerships, and Dustin Thacker, Arts & Maker Specialist