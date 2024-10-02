Recreation is for everyone at WDSRA

The Western DuPage Special Recreation Association (WDSRA) is a vital resource for children, teens, and adults with special needs in DuPage County, offering a wide range of inclusive social and recreational programs. With a mission to enrich lives, connect communities, and create fun, WDSRA tailors its activities to mirror those found in traditional park districts.

Participants can engage in various pursuits such as sports, arts, music, social clubs, camps, and special events. These programs are designed to provide valuable opportunities for personal growth and social interaction.

A commitment to inclusion

WDSRA’s commitment to inclusion is evident in its provision of free services within member park districts, ensuring that every individual, regardless of their abilities, can fully participate in community activities. Inclusion services provide adaptations to meet the unique needs of each participant, making it possible for everyone to have the best possible experience.

Whether it’s playing floor hockey, bowling at local venues, or watching movies with friends, WDSRA’s programs are rooted in the communities where participants live, fostering a sense of belonging and connection.

The impact of WDSRA is beyond recreation

For the individuals involved, the programs offer more than just recreation—they provide a pathway to growth, independence, and meaningful connections. After aging out of the education system, many individuals with special needs struggle to find opportunities to be active members of their communities. Employment is one aspect, but finding joy and fulfillment in life is equally important. WDSRA fills this gap by offering a space where participants can pursue their interests, develop new skills, and build lasting relationships.

For families, WDSRA offers much-needed respite from the demands of caregiving. The organization’s therapeutic recreation programs provide a safe and supportive environment for individuals with special needs, giving their families peace of mind and a chance to recharge. This balance is crucial for maintaining family wellness and ensuring that caregivers can continue to support their loved ones effectively.

On a broader scale, WDSRA contributes significantly to community health and wellness. By promoting inclusion, connection, and access to recreation, WDSRA helps to build stronger, more resilient communities. The organization’s programs not only enrich the lives of participants but also foster a culture of acceptance and support within the wider community. WDSRA’s work underscores the belief that everyone deserves access to meaningful and joyful recreational activities, and they strive to make this a reality every day.

Spotlight Guests: Dan Leahy, Executive Director, and Jorie Meyer, Superintendent of Recreation