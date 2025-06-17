Scouting America, Three Fires Council develops leadership and builds character

Scouting America, Three Fires Council, is dedicated to preparing young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.

Founded in 1992 through the merger of the Two Rivers Council and the DuPage Area Council, Three Fires Council is based in St. Charles, Illinois. It is part of Scouting America, which was originally established as the Boy Scouts of America in 1910 and chartered by Congress in 1916. This name change reflects our commitment to inclusivity and our mission to foster youth development.

Rebranding to Scouting America

On February 8, 2025, the Boy Scouts of America officially rebranded as Scouting America, marking its 115th anniversary. This change reflects the organization’s commitment to inclusivity, welcoming youth of all genders and backgrounds. Since 2018, over 176,000 girls and young women have joined its programs, with more than 6,000 achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.

Despite the new name, Scouting America’s mission remains unchanged: to prepare young people for life through character development, leadership, and outdoor experiences, guided by the Scout Oath and Law. This evolution aims to ensure every youth feels welcomed and valued within the Scouting community.

The primary goal is to provide a safe, inclusive, and enriching environment where youth can develop leadership skills, build character, and engage in community service. They aim to expand their reach and impact, particularly within underserved communities.

Joining Scouting America, Three Fires Council

Three Fires Council serves 7,850 families across DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and parts of Cook and Will counties in Illinois. Our programs cater to youth involved in Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Venturing, and Exploring.

They offer a variety of programs that emphasize leadership, outdoor adventure, community service, and personal growth. These programs are designed to build physical and mental resilience, cultivate moral integrity, and prepare youth for a well-rounded future.

Three Fires Council operates with a dedicated team of 22 full-time employees, 30 part-time and seasonal employees, and 3,600 volunteers. Our organizational structure supports a collaborative approach to delivering high-quality programs and services.

Key Achievements

Three Fires Council has successfully grown its membership and expanded its programs to serve a diverse community. Our programs have consistently resulted in high rates of rank advancement and merit badge completion, reflecting the positive impact on our Scouts’ personal and leadership development.

Spotlight Guests: Ron Wentzell, Scout Executive/CEO, and Zach Knoch, Director of Field Service