Senior Home Sharing provides older adults with an opportunity to live independently

Senior Home Sharing seeks to combat the need for cost-effective, sustainable housing solutions. As the aging population grows, many seniors face financial hardships, social isolation, and difficulty maintaining a home on their own. Founded in 1981, Senior Home Sharing addresses these issues by providing group homes with family style housing for independent seniors living on a low and fixed income.

For over 43 years, residents have shared single family homes where everyone has their own room, but that is not where they spend most of their time. Their time is spent sharing meals, chatting around the kitchen table, watching movies, or visiting one-on-one.

Each home is staffed with a house manager who is onsite seven days a week

The house managers plan, prepare, cook, and serve three meals a day. While these tasks are very important, the most important thing the house managers do is look out for residents. A year ago Senior Home Sharing added another level of support for our residents: a residential life coordinator, who along with the house managers, helps our residents plan and engage in activities, coordinate appointments, and deal with most things that come their way.

In addition to the staff, Senior Home Sharing is also lucky enough to be part of wonderful, supportive communities which are filled with volunteers who come in to provide music, socialize, or play games and even more volunteers who help with gardening, yard clean up, and even paint the homes.

A licensed clinical social worker to support individuals in the Senior Home Sharing program

In 2020, during the pandemic, they found that residents, like so many others, needed more support. In 2021, counseling was introduced into the homes and a licensed clinical social worker was hired, who began offering support in an individual or group setting.

This support was well received, and with the help of grant funding, the organization expanded its services, allowing it to serve seniors living in their own homes throughout DuPage County. The counselors often work with individuals seeking support who might not otherwise be able to engage in services.

Through both of these programs SHS seeks to provide support and help individuals combat the isolation that can come with living alone.

Spotlight Guest: Rita Brosnan, Executive Director