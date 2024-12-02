SING with the Naperville Men’s Glee Club

The Naperville Men’s Glee Club (NMGC) always seeks to SING:

S eek musical excellent

I nspire and entertain audiences

N urture youth and fellowship

G ive back to the community

The Naperville Men’s Glee Club has been making music and serving the Naperville community and the State of Illinois for over 30 years. NMGC seeks to inspire audiences, nurture youth in music appreciation, support community events, and provide fellowship for men of all ages.

The group was founded in 1988 by Bonnie Klee Roberts

A veteran high school music teacher with a degree in music education from the University of Illinois, Klee leveraged determination and compassion to develop musical maturity into the soul of the Glee Club. Klee, the founding director of the Naperville Men’s Glee Club, provided her unwavering leadership until 2018.

The Naperville Men’s Glee Club’s established repertoire, capability, reputation, and esprit continue to earn recognition within national collegiate and choral music communities. NMGC is also an established leader among regional, community men’s choruses. While fellowship and fun are key aspects of their mission, NMGC members are serious about musicianship and strive for excellence in all activities and engagements.

Become a Member of the Naperville Men’s Glee Club

NMGC is actively recruiting new members. Interested singers should attend a rehearsal and schedule an audition with Artistic Director John Rakes.

The NMGC believes that through music we come together, we inspire joy, we experience a sense of well-being, and we provide a channel for feelings that may otherwise never be shared.

Upcoming performances

Their next performance is “Christmas Presence – a Christmas concert for the whole family” on December 8, 2024, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

The Naperville Men’s Glee Club hosts many performances throughout the year. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information on their upcoming and past performances.

Spotlight Guests: John Rakes, Artistic Director & Michael Ziegler, Board Chair – Membership, Baritone Section Leader