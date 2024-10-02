St. Patrick’s Residence offers physical, emotional, and spiritual care

St. Patrick’s Residence Nursing and Rehabilitation is a not-for-profit home that provides long-term care and rehabilitation services. Served by the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm, they provide care for individuals regardless of race, disability, or religious affiliation.

“We have 25 beds of short-term rehab, and then about 152 beds of long-term care, including end-of-life care, for those who may need more special attention because of cognitive issues, and that their journey here on this earth is ending. So it’s a total of about 177 beds,” says Sister Anthony Veilleux, the Director of Mission Integration at St. Patrick’s Residence Nursing and Rehabilitation.

St. Patrick’s Residence offers high-quality care in Naperville

St. Patrick’s offers physical, emotional, and spiritual care delivered through a family of loving caregivers who work together to make the community an extension of home for all residents and their families.

Staff at the residence follow a set of core values:

Sanctity of Life – All life is sacred, and they advocate especially on behalf of the elderly. The care witnesses to the gospel message of Jesus and the teaching of the Roman Catholic Church.

Hospitality – Each home should provide a welcoming, person-centered environment and atmosphere of a “Home”. Personal warmth, love, and holistic care, which encompasses residents’ physical, social, psychological, emotional, and spiritual needs, are a hallmark. Guided by Catholic tradition, they seek to honor the spiritual journeys of all peoples of all faiths.

Shared Commitment – Quality of care is attained by a team spirit that has a shared sense of achievement, accountability, ideas, insights, and the commitment to the wise stewardship of resources. Treating one another respectfully and justly, and joining together for a common mission, will enable everyone to continue to move forward with the time.

Compassion – Each person is created in the image of God as an object of his personal love, and, as such, they aim to bring hope, healing, and comfort to all encounters in their ministry. In the words of Venerable Mary Angeline Teresa, all strive to be “kinder than kindness itself”.

Spotlight Guest: Sister Anthony Veilleux, Director of Mission Integration