Students take the lead with Accelerate Climate Solutions

Accelerate Climate Solutions is dedicated to empowering the next generation of youth climate leaders. Since the organization was founded in 2023, hundreds of students, ranging from middle school to college, have come together to fight against climate change.

Accelerate Climate Solutions’ youth program is called BLAST – Building Leadership Around Sustainable Transformation. A cornerstone of this program is their summer internship, which has grown from 8 students in 2023 to 75 in 2026. Each week, students meet in small groups to work on projects that harness their skills and interests with the common goal of making the community and world more sustainable. Whether it be advocating for the creation of their school district’s carbon action plan, collecting air quality data, or planning a community event, the summer internship program provides students with the space and resources to develop their own ideas.

Beyond the summer internship program, Accelerate Climate Solutions has an annual BLAST Competition, where students pitch their sustainable solutions to a panel of judges for a chance to receive project funding. To prepare for the competition, students are matched with a mentor who can advise them on the technical aspects of the project, the written proposal, and the pitch itself.

Students from all BLAST programs have the opportunity to engage with a variety of community members and organizations, including scientists, professors, elected officials, and other experts who are able to provide additional insights and support needed to implement their solutions.

Youth are building community as they fight the climate crisis

Many students get involved with Accelerate Climate Solutions because of their own continued interest after exhausting the limited educational opportunities they’re offered at school. As the organization has grown rapidly, the lack of spaces available for students to turn their knowledge and creativity into real, sustainable solutions has become increasingly evident.

Most students come to learn and make a change, but what they unexpectedly find along the way is community. Those involved not only connect with adults, experts, and organizations in the field, but they also connect with other students who are passionate about making a change for the environment. In turn, students feel inspired and gain hope from finding other like-minded people who are dedicated to building a better future.

Climate change can be daunting, but doing something about it becomes a lot easier when it’s done together. Anyone can help by attending an event, reaching out to learn more, or simply donating to help support and empower youth climate leaders. Interested individuals are welcome to sign up for Accelerate Climate Solutions’ newsletter and follow them on social media to keep up with events, programs, and other ways to support.

Spotlight Guests: Catherine Clarkin, Co-Founder and Executive Director, and Andrea Ramirez, Lead Intern