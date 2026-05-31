Summer Place Theatre celebrates 60 years of performances

Summer Place Theatre is Naperville’s community theatre, bringing live theatre to Naperville since 1966. As they celebrate their 60th season, Summer Place Theatre continues its long tradition of creating high-quality, accessible theatre by and for the community. Each season brings together local performers, musicians, directors, choreographers, designers, technicians, crew members, volunteers, families, and audiences who share a love of live performance and the arts in Naperville.

Founded by Dr. Donald Shanower, Summer Place Theatre has been part of Naperville’s cultural history for six decades. What began as a summer theatre company has grown into a lasting community arts organization with deep roots in the area. Over the years, Summer Place has produced classic musicals, contemporary works, comedies, dramas, cabarets, special events, and theatre opportunities for performers and volunteers of many ages and backgrounds.

The 2026 season of Summer Place Theatre

The upcoming season features “Guys and Dolls” and “Rent,” both performed at Naperville Central High School. “Guys and Dolls” runs June 19–28, 2026, bringing one of Broadway’s most beloved musical comedies to the stage with memorable songs, colorful characters, and plenty of heart. “Rent” runs July 17–August 2, 2026, featuring Jonathan Larson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical about love, creativity, chosen family, loss, and living fully in the time we have.

In addition to producing shows, Summer Place Theatre offers opportunities for community members to get involved onstage, backstage, in the orchestra, in the lobby, behind the scenes, and through volunteer, donor, and community engagement efforts. Whether someone is interested in auditioning, building sets, helping with costumes or props, ushering, assisting with marketing, supporting special events, or simply attending a performance, Summer Place Theatre welcomes people who want to be part of Naperville’s local arts community.

As a volunteer-driven organization, Summer Place Theatre depends on the creativity, generosity, and support of the community. They are proud to continue building connections among artists, audiences, local businesses, families, alumni, and supporters while celebrating 60 years of theatre in Naperville.

Spotlight Guests: Julia Cooke, Director/Choreographer of “Guys and Dolls,” and Bianca Pietro, Director/Choreographer of “Rent”