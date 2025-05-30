Sustainability into the future at The Conservation Foundation

The Conservation Foundation has been around for more than five decades, with a mission to preserve and restore land, clean up rivers and streams, and promote good stewardship of the environment.

“We’re based here at the McDonald Farm,” said Brook McDonald, President and CEO of The Conservation Foundation. “We’ve been involved in protecting about 36,000 acres of land over the last five decades throughout the collar counties. Most of that land is in public ownership today, mostly forest preserves, but some park districts. But we also do private land conservation with conservation easements.”

Sustainability and technology at McDonald Farm

The 60-acre McDonald Farm in Naperville is the place The Conservation Foundation calls home. The Farm’s water conservation and renewable energy project demonstrates the environmentally responsible ideals they stand for.

The farm has two rainwater harvesting systems, which collect rainwater to be used to irrigate crops.

“On any given irrigation day, we might be irrigating the vegetables from a rain that happened two weeks ago,” said McDonald.

The farm also utilizes solar and wind energy.

“We produce about 25% of our own electricity here at the McDonald farm,” added McDonald.

Organic farm program devoted to healthy soil, healthy food, healthy people, and healthy communities

The Conservation Foundation’s Green Earth Harvest is a certified organic farming operation that produces clean, delicious, non-GMO vegetables for the local community–and has for over 20 years.

“Our community-supported agriculture program allows folks to sign up for memberships in the off season,” said Russ Ceroke, manager of McDonald Farm. “And we have spring, summer, and fall seasons right now. Our spring and summer seasons are sold out, but we are still taking applications for our fall memberships this year. And that allows people to come by the farm either every week or every other week and pick up a box of mixed vegetables from our farm for the family.”

Spotlight Guests: Brook McDonald, President and CEO, and Russ Cerocke, Farm Manager