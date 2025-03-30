The Finance Compass teaches financial literacy to kids

The Finance Compass is a youth-led, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to filling the critical gap in financial literacy—a vital skill that is often overlooked in school curriculum. It empowers youth to navigate the complexities of personal finance through impactful programs, advocacy, and community-driven education. Equipping them with crucial knowledge and skills, The Finance Compass enables young individuals to achieve financial independence and success, offering a powerful free platform to establish a solid financial foundation.

The Finance Compass was founded in June 2024 by Neil Sekhri, a high-school sophomore at Neuqua Valley. He founded the organization after recognizing a widespread lack of financial preparedness among young people as they transition into adulthood. What started as a personal mission has since grown into a global movement. Joined by 20 like-minded high school students, Neil and his team drive the organization’s success.

Financial literacy at home in Naperville and around the globe

The Finance Compass currently targets students of all demographics across the world, including underprivileged students and students with special needs. It has reached 700+ youth from ages 3-25 in the United States, India, China, Canada, and Mauritius since June 2024. Its national and international outreach continues to expand, with plans to partner with a greater array of organizations in 2025 to further its mission and reach an even wider audience.

The organization provides top-notch business and finance events for youth to foster leadership, professional, and financial skills. With a strong belief in leveraging the community to drive growth and change, The Finance Compass collaborates with schools, youth, and financial empowerment organizations to offer free financial literacy workshops and programs catered to students of all ages. Offerings include after-school programs, summer camps, one-time workshops, and one-to-one mentoring. All programs incorporate games and activities for engaging learning.

Rather than traditional classroom lectures, lessons are structured to help students apply financial concepts to practical scenarios, covering essential topics such as money management, budgeting, personal finance, investing, and financial math.

Upcoming Youth Business Fair

In honor of National Financial Literacy Month in April, The Finance Compass is hosting the inaugural Youth Business Fair. This event brings together 150+ youth (ages K-12) to learn valuable professional life skills. Attendees are grouped by age and guided through a variety of sessions led by industry professionals and student leaders. Topics include entrepreneurship, financial literacy, client relations, networking, resume building, interview skills, and more. The event is open to all youth, offering interactive games, contests, and opportunities to win prizes as they test their mastery of essential life skills.

Spotlight Guest: Neil Sekhri, Founder and CEO