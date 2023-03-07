The Merry Tutor offers free tutoring

The Merry Tutor is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that aims to provide accessible tutoring to students K-12. They are an entirely student-run organization with branches in Naperville and Aurora. The Merry Tutor provides tutoring opportunities for Naperville high school students to demonstrate their passion for teaching, problem-solving and leadership. The Naperville branch has over 90 high school tutors volunteering to assist students with whatever subject they need. The group provides tutoring for two hours four days a week, online or in person.

The Merry Tutor Naperville hours and locations

Alive Center and ZOOM: Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4:00-6:00 PM.

Nichols Library and ZOOM: Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00-3:00 PM.

Drop-in tutoring

The Merry Tutor offers drop-in services so parents and students don’t have to worry about scheduling their time to meet with a tutor in advance. This first-come-first-serve basis ensures flexibility for everyone. They recommend students bring in their study materials (worksheets, notes, textbooks, etc.) for tutors to help with specific areas of study effectively.

The Merry Tutor’s Equity Scholarship

Beyond standard educational services, The Merry Tutor continues to better their community through equity advocacy and hosting of community service events. The Merry Tutor’s Equity Scholarship is open for application for any senior who can identify an inequity issue within their community and find a way to solve it. In addition, they have hosted a notecard writing event for Blessings in a Backpack, spreading positive words to families of low-income communities. Making frequent posts on their Instagram (@themerrytutor), The Merry Tutor aims to spread insight on how to better their community, understand crucial equity issues, and manage time and stress effectively.

Interested in becoming a tutor?

If you or anyone you know is interested in applying to be a tutor, application are available on the Merry Tutor website. Tutors are required to have a 3.5 or higher GPA and must be dedicated to tutoring and volunteering in their community.

Interested in Naperville tutor services?

For Naperville students K-12 that are interested in getting tutored, tutees and parents can go to their website or email naperville.themerrytutor@gmail.com for more information.

Spotlight welcomed The Merry Tutor’s Co-President’s Max Nguyen and Ria Pande.