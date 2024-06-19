The Naperville Municipal Band performs for the community

The Naperville Municipal Band has been entertaining the people of Naperville and the surrounding suburbs since 1859. The band has grown from a small group of dedicated musicians whose vision brought them together in 1859 to its current 70+ member roster.

A typical Thursday night in the summer finds Central Park in Naperville packed with fans of all ages listening to and enjoying the Naperville Municipal Band concert. Each weekly concert has a theme and includes a wide variety of familiar musical selections that will entertain the entire family. The concerts start at 7:30pm in Naperville’s Central Park and all concerts are free and no tickets are needed. Park benches are provided, but feel free to bring your own chair. In addition to the cherished concert series in Central Park, the band performs four indoor concerts and numerous community events throughout Naperville.

The Naperville Municipal Band prides itself on performing for the people of our community. From marches to waltzes to classic overtures to musical and movie music, our hope is to connect in some musical way with every audience member at every concert. In addition to connecting with our audience members, the band is also committed to connecting with younger school musicians through scholarships, a high school intern program, and side-by-side concerts with local school bands.

Joining the band and the audition process

Sections are currently full, but anyone interested can be added to the sub list.

Carefully consider the time commitment required for participation in the band. Consistent attendance is paramount to our success. Email bandmanager@napevilleband.org and include the following: Name instrument a summary of your musical training/education and playing experiences If the director wishes to have you play an audition, an in-person meeting will be scheduled and you will be asked to play the following: Lyrical Etude/Solo of your choice Technical Etude/Solo of your choice Sightreading (marches and standard excerpts from advanced concert band repertoire)

If the director determines that membership would be a good fit, you will be contacted and given next steps for participation.