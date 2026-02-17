The Naperville Saints motivate and mentor players for future success

The Naperville Saints Youth Football Organization is a community-based, nonprofit youth football program serving families in Naperville, Illinois and surrounding communities. The Saints exist to provide a positive, structured, and development-focused football experience that emphasizes safety, skill development, and character-building for young athletes.

Football programs with the Naperville Saints

The Saints offer a full range of youth football programs, including tackle football, flag football, and touch football. These programs are designed to meet athletes at each stage of development while preparing them for the expectations of high school football. Across all age levels, the Saints emphasize proper technique, football fundamentals, teamwork, accountability, and football IQ to help players grow confidently as athletes and teammates.

Expanding access to football opportunities is an important priority for the Saints. In 2026, the organization will launch its inaugural Girls Flag Football program, reflecting the continued growth of girls flag football across Illinois and creating new pathways for participation at the youth level.

Volunteering with the program

The organization is led by a volunteer board of directors and volunteer coaches who are committed to transparency, strong governance, and continuous improvement. As a nonprofit youth sports organization, the Saints place a strong focus on community trust, clear communication with families, and responsible stewardship of resources. This structure allows the program to grow in a thoughtful, sustainable way while maintaining consistency and quality year after year.

Player safety is central to everything the Saints do. All coaches undergo required background checks and are certified through USA Football, reinforcing age-appropriate instruction, proper technique, and safety standards across the program. The Saints also partner with Naperville CAPS and the Midwest Cardiovascular Institute to support player well-being and help ensure access to AEDs at Saints practices and events.

The Saints are proud to work alongside DVC Cheer, their sister cheer organization, which provides youth cheerleading opportunities and supports Saints teams throughout the season, contributing to a strong, community-centered game-day experience.

Scholarship programs for Saints alumni

Giving back is a core part of the Saints’ mission. This spring marks the third annual Naperville Saints Scholarship, awarded to graduating Saints alumni who demonstrate leadership, dedication, and character. The scholarship reflects the organization’s belief that youth football helps prepare young people for long-term success.

Register your child

Spring 7×7 touch football registration is currently open, with tackle football and girls flag football registration opening in March. Capacity is intentionally limited to maintain quality coaching and appropriate player-to-coach ratios. Families interested in Naperville youth football can learn more about programs, registration, scholarships, and volunteer opportunities at the Naperville Saints website.

Spotlight Guest: Mike Lemons, President