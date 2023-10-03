The Three Fires Council empowers tomorrow’s leaders

For over a century, Scouting programs have nurtured the values encapsulated in the Scout Oath and Scout Law among young minds. Today, these principles remain as pertinent as they were in 1910, guiding youth to reach their full potential. Scouting is pivotal in equipping young individuals with essential life skills, boosting their self-assurance, fostering ethical integrity, nurturing leadership capabilities, and cultivating responsible citizenship.

The Three Fires Council is investing in tomorrow’s leaders

The Three Fires Council, BSA empowers youth by offering a wide range of programs and engaging activities that enable them to:

Try new things

Provide service to others

Build self-confidence

Reinforce ethical standards

While many youth activities and groups focus on teaching fundamental skills and teamwork, Scouting takes it further by instilling a profound sense of duty toward serving others within one’s community. In the Scouting realm, every youth is made to feel significant. They understand they have a supportive Scouting family that genuinely cares about their well-being, regardless of the game’s outcome or competition.

Above all, Scouting encourages engagement in activities that foster personal responsibility and a robust sense of self-worth. Consequently, when faced with tough decisions, youth are equipped to resist peer pressure and make the right choices. Scouting is not merely a pastime; it is a transformative journey that shapes young minds into responsible, ethical, and confident leaders of tomorrow.

Spotlight welcomed Ron Wentzell, Director of Field Services, and Richelle Villanuevawill, Volunteer.