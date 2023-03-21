In 4-H, youth get to be themselves! The University of Illinois Extension DuPage County 4-H welcomes youth ages 5 to 18, from all backgrounds, with all interests, wherever they live. They can learn more about the things they like to do or are curious about. Kids and teens will meet mentors and other youth who share their interests. They can develop new skills, dig deeper in their area of interest, check out careers, and explore the world around them while building up their own community.

University of Illinois Extension DuPage County 4-H programming

In DuPage County, the 4-H youth development program includes choices to fit your family’s interests and needs, including community clubs throughout the county, short-term special interest (or SPIN) clubs that focus on a particular topic or interest, community service projects, skill-based workshops, and much more. These hands-on learning and leadership opportunities help youth to feel a sense of belonging, develop independence, practice generosity, and experience mastery.

The University of Illinois Extension DuPage County is proud to expand their club programming to include younger children. They refer to their budding club members, as Cloverbuds. The 4-H Cloverbud Clubs are for kids age 5 to 7. This program allows for and encourages creativity and play with age-appropriate activities and learning. The goal is to help kids develop confidence, decision-making abilities, social skills, and subject-matter knowledge, all in a safe space.

Interest exploration

Beginning at age 8, young people can become even more involved, particularly with project exploration for the topics that interest them, such as:

• Environmental Sciences

• Global Civic Engagement

• Career & Leadership Development

• Creative Arts

• Science, Technology, Engineering & Math

• Animal Science

• Healthy Living & Nutrition

Club members are encouraged to grow as a person and as a leader, with opportunities to take on responsibilities at the club, county, and even state levels. No matter what the age, members are surrounded by caring adult volunteers and staff, as well as a larger University of Illinois Extension community, all who are cheering for their success.

Spotlight welcomed University of Illinois Extension DuPage County 4-H guest Nancy Reppe, 4-H Program Coordinator.