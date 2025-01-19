West Suburban Irish celebrates the rich history and enduring spirit of Ireland

West Suburban Irish (WSI), Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Naperville, IL, committed to fostering an appreciation for Irish culture, heritage, and traditions throughout Chicago’s western suburbs. Guided by the motto, “Friendship, Fun, Service,” WSI brings people together to celebrate the rich history and enduring spirit of Ireland through engaging events, meaningful community connections, and cultural education.

For over 30 years, WSI has been a vibrant presence in Naperville, cultivating a strong network of members, volunteers, and enthusiasts who share a passion for Irish traditions.

Events that highlight Irish culture and create lasting memories

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a cherished annual tradition, brings thousands of participants and spectators to downtown Naperville to celebrate Irish pride with music, dance, and community spirit.

Each September (halfway to St. Patrick’s Day), they host the Naperville Irish Fest, a two-day celebration featuring live performances by Irish musicians, cultural exhibits, food, crafts, and entertainment for the whole family. This signature event showcases the heart of Irish heritage, offering a unique experience for both Irish natives and those who love Irish culture.

WSI also promotes Irish traditions through smaller, yet meaningful events throughout the year. The annual Irish Mass honors Ireland’s spiritual heritage and provides a moment for reflection and connection.

Monthly quiz nights and music sessions at Quigley’s Irish Pub, the organizational headquarters, offer opportunities for fun and camaraderie in a welcoming Irish atmosphere. WSI also regularly hosts information presentations about Irish culture. Some topics have included the History of the Irish Famine, How to Gain U.S./Irish Dual Citizenship, and book reviews.

West Suburban Irish gives back to the community

As a nonprofit, WSI remains dedicated to service by giving back to the community through charitable contributions and scholarships. Whether one is Irish by birth or simply Irish at heart, they invite you to join the mission of celebrating Irish culture and enriching the community through shared experiences.

Learn more about events, membership opportunities, or how to support WSI efforts. Keep Irish traditions alive and thriving for future generations.

Spotlight Guests: Colleen Doyle, Advisory Board & Tim Johnston, Advisory Board, Membership Chair