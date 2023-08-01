Western DuPage Special Recreation Association programs are fun!

The Western DuPage Special Recreation Association (WDSRA) is a community-based organization that provides social and recreational programs for children, teens, and adults with special needs. Their programs are designed to be similar to traditional park district programs, offering a wide range of activities to cater to various interests.

What programs does WDSRA offer?

WDSRA’s programs include competitive and recreational athletics, Special Olympics, adaptive sports, music, dance, art, theater, social clubs, camps, trips, special events, and more. They aim to provide creative and innovative programming that not only offers enjoyable experiences but also facilitates the formation of social groups and friendships.

In addition to their regular programs, WDSRA also offers Inclusion Services, which provide assistance to individuals with disabilities who register for park district programs from any of their member districts. The level of assistance varies based on the individual’s needs and can include adapting materials or providing support staff. Importantly, there is no additional cost for participants to receive inclusion services.

Join the Western DuPage Special Recreation Association team

WDSRA encourages individuals who are enthusiastic, caring, dedicated, and enjoy making a difference in the lives of people with special needs to consider joining their team. They offer employment opportunities with flexible schedules, training, and exciting programs. Whether it’s someone’s first job, a supplemental job, or their primary employment, WDSRA aims to provide a rewarding and fun experience.

For those who prefer volunteering, WDSRA welcomes volunteers who contribute to the success of the individuals they serve. Volunteers can choose their level of involvement based on their interests and abilities, whether it’s for an hour, a day, or a season. WDSRA works closely with volunteers to find the right fit for their skills and interests.

To find more information about WDSRA’s programs, services, and opportunities to get involved, you can visit their website online.

Spotlight welcomed WDSRA’s Heather Richardson, Support Staff Manager and Becky Lastres, Part-time Program Staff.