Xilin Association provides inclusive social services

Founded in 1989 in Naperville, DuPage County, Xilin Association—meaning “Forest of Hope” in Mandarin—began as the first Chinese school in the United States to teach simplified Chinese characters.

Since the early 2000s, Xilin has expanded its mission to serve low-income seniors and individuals from all backgrounds in need of support.

The mission of Xilin Association

Xilin’s mission is to serve underserved individuals and families by providing inclusive, culturally competent social services that empower seniors, youth, and new immigrants while overcoming language and cultural barriers.

They offer senior services, youth education, performing arts, and community health. The Xilin Association is a collection of vibrant, diverse, and multicultural community centers with exceptional resources. Their team works with doctors, nurses, insurance companies, and caregivers to deliver comprehensive and high-quality community services for seniors, children, and families.

As a non-profit social services agency, Xilin programs serve low-income and underserved families. All services are free for the public aid and Medicaid recipients.

Xilin is the largest Asian community center in Illinois

After 36 years of dedicated service, capacity-wise, Xilin is the largest Asian community center in Illinois, operating across five counties with eight locations, including Naperville, West Chicago, Aurora, Elgin, Arlington Heights, Chinatown, and Pilsen/Bridgeport.

What sets Xilin apart is its commitment to cultural and linguistic relevance. With 95% of its staff being bilingual and bicultural—fluent in languages such as English, Chinese, Korean, Laotian, Vietnamese, and Spanish—Xilin ensures that every individual receives services in a way that respects their heritage.

Annually, the organization serves approximately 3,700 seniors, including 2,500 low-income individuals and 1,200 new immigrants with limited English proficiency.

The organization also sponsors cultural events throughout the Naperville and surrounding areas.

