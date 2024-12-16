You are not alone in finding your next job with the Career and Networking Center

The Career & Networking Center (CNC), founded in 1996, has been a resource for job seekers, empowering individuals to achieve successful career transitions. Over the years, CNC has evolved to meet the changing demands of the workforce, providing comprehensive support and tools to help individuals confidently navigate today’s competitive job market.

Career coaching and networking are among the services offered by the Career & Networking Center

At the core of CNC’s offerings is personalized 1:1 coaching, which allows clients to receive tailored guidance from experienced career coaches. These sessions are designed to address individual needs, whether it’s refining a resume, preparing for interviews, or developing effective job search strategies. This hands-on support ensures that job seekers are equipped with the skills and confidence necessary to stand out to potential employers.

In addition to coaching, CNC offers a range of interactive webinars that cover career development topics. These sessions provide practical advice, industry insights, and opportunities to learn from experts, keeping job seekers informed and prepared for the challenges of today’s job market.

CNC offers opportunities for individuals to come together to build their network by re-invigorating existing relationships and developing new ones. Studies show that 80% to 85% of people land their next opportunity through networking. Let your new connections help you get your “foot in the door” to find your new path!

The team at CNC is made up of experienced professional volunteers with diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise. Collectively they bring a wide range of perspectives and skills to members and community members alike!

CNC also fosters a sense of community and accountability through its supportive accountability and networking groups. These groups allow job seekers to connect with peers, share experiences, and stay motivated during their job search and career journey.

As a nonprofit organization, CNC is committed to making a positive impact in the community. Discover more about CNC’s resources and programs designed to support your career journey, and learn how CNC can help you achieve your professional goals.

