DeAngelo Hardy Takes Flight

North Central junior wide receiver DeAngelo Hardy had one of the best single-game performances of his career, which is no small feat considering his over 2,300 receiving yards and 27 receiving touchdowns in two-and-a-half seasons. But the peak of this showcase was on his third and final touchdown catch of the game, as sophomore quarterback Luke Lehnen launched the ball down field and Hardy launched himself through the air, leaping from the five-yard-line and landing in the end zone with the football secured for another six points.

It wasn’t his first impressive touchdown of the day, after earlier evading nearly the entire WashU defense on his way to the end zone. He finished the contest with nine catches for 160 yards and the three scores (for which he was awarded CCIW Offensive Player of the Week), on a day where Lehnen completed the first 14 passes he threw. Hardy’s nine receiving touchdowns on the season lead the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin and are tied for eighth in the nation. He is also sixth in the conference in total points scored, with two of those ahead of him being Cardinals running back Ethan Greenfield and kicker Tanner Rains.

DeAngelo Hardy is now just one touchdown reception behind Tyke Spencer for third most in Cardinals program history.