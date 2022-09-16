In a dominant 56-12 victory over Wabash College to start the season, Ethan Greenfield and DeAngelo Hardy were the stars of the show. Greenfield rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns, while Hardy caught eight passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a score.

Ethan Greenfield Finishes the Job

Greenfield’s three touchdown runs totaled just five yards, but they were fitting finishes to drives largely comprised of strong running by the senior captain.

“I want our team to score regardless of who it is,” said Greenfield. “I’d be just as happy if it’s me, or DeAngelo, or Terrence [Hill] or anyone else.”

Friendly Competition

Greenfield and Hardy are no strangers to starring on the football field together, having been teammates for a total of six years between Lakes Community High School and North Central. So for Hardy, trying to keep up with the output of Greenfield has long been a motivator.

“Back in high school we always used to give each other a hard time about who has the most touchdowns,” Hardy said. “It’s not so much competition as it is a little friendly banter.”

More Honors and Accolades

Before the season began, D3football.com named both Greenfield and Hardy as Preseason First-Team All Americans. While certainly high praise, it’s nothing new for the two offensive stars. Greenfield is a two-time Associated Press First Team All American for his 2019 and 2021 outputs, while Hardy was included as both an all-region and all-conference selection last season.

“I think it’s definitely something cool to have,” said Greenfield, not only about this recognition but awards in general. “At the end of the day what matters is our team and winning games, not about individual awards.”

“If we’re not getting to the end goal of playing in the national championship it really doesn’t matter what kind of accolades you get,” added Hardy.

Last Man Standing

Hardy is the only of North Central’s four leading receivers to return this season, with Khori Blair, Andrew Kamienski and Blake Williams all graduating. Not only will he be asked to increase his production to pick up the slack, but he now finds himself as the undisputed leader of a young group of players.

“It’s a little different,” Hardy said of his role. “I always had those guys to lean on and ask questions. Now that everyone’s looking at me to answer those questions it’s different but I’m ready to step into that role.”