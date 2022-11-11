Four Big Runs of 40-Plus Yards

For this week’s Red Zone Play of the Game, we couldn’t pick just one play. So how about four? Four big runs all longer than 40 yards, including touchdowns for sophomore quarterback Luke Lehnen, senior running back Ethan Greenfield, and sophomore running back Joe Sacco.

Greenfield started the game off with a 59-yard run, only to be brought down just short of the end zone. He did make up for it later with a 55-yard touchdown run. Not to be outdone, Sacco produced the longest play of the game with his 68-yard scamper for a score. Meanwhile, Lehnen showed once again how dangerous a runner he is on a fake handoff to senior Terrence Hill followed by 40 yards of running straight down the middle of the field to the end zone.

Those big runs helped the Cardinals pile up 452 yards of rushing on 49 carries for an average of more than nine yards per attempt, with seven different players chipping in on the effort. The Cardinals literally ran, ran and ran to another College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin championship with the 68-3 victory in Bloomington over Illinois Wesleyan. The Cardinals are also now the top rushing offense in all of Division III with an average of over 366 yards-per-game.