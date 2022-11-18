Terrence Hill Somehow Scores 68-Yard Touchdown

North Central senior running back Terrence Hill managed to stand out and earn this week’s Red Zone Play of the Game despite immense competition, including from himself and fellow senior running back Ethan Greenfield along with a myriad of turnovers and sacks by the Cardinals defense.

This run began looking like a mundane run up the middle, with Hill appearing to be brought down after a short gain. But he somehow managed to regain his footing after landing on top of an Augustana defender and then shifting into high gear. He displayed an incredibly impressive combination of speed, awareness, agility and elusiveness to eventually find the end zone for a 68-yard score.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, he rushed for 212 yards on just seven carries thus averaging more than 30 yards per attempt. Three of those seven carries went for six points. That led the Cardinals rushing attack, which also included three touchdowns and 163 yards for Greenfield. The dynamic duo certainly celebrated Senior Day in style as they helped the Cardinals finish off a perfect season with a 63-3 victory. Hill now has 10 rushing touchdowns this season, his second most in a single campaign only trailing 16 last year, and 34 for his career. His 8.82 yards-per-carry is a career-best mark, however.