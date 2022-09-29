Naperville’s Notable Education System

It’s said that education is an investment in our future and quality education is often times why families and individuals choose to move to Naperville. Two nationally recognized public school districts, Naperville 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204, serve the city, plus areas of neighboring communities of Aurora, Bolingbrook, Lisle, Plainfield, and Woodridge.

Education Accolades

The city’s quality education system produces a greater number of high school graduates than the national average, preparing them for whatever their next chapter of life may bring, be it college, military, trade school, or the work force. The U.S. department of Education recently honored several schools as a Blue Ribbon School for their high performance.

In addition to its many public schools, Naperville’s also home to numerous highly rated private and parochial schools. The city even has its own four-year liberal arts institution, North Central College. There are several other colleges and universities with satellite locations around the city,

including College of DuPage and Northern Illinois University, among others.

Learning often takes place outside of the classroom with notable organizations such as the DuPage Children’s Museum, Naperville Public Library, and Naper Settlement – all nationally-acclaimed – offer additional opportunities for learning. It’s often the partnerships with these organizations, plus other businesses, families, and the community in general that foster such an environment for learning. Afterall, it takes a village.

The opportunity for education one can get in Naperville is second to none and that’s why it shines among our list of Naperville gems!