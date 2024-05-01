May is Electrical Safety Month, and the Electrical Safety Foundation International has chosen to highlight safety tips for lithium-ion batteries as the focus. Karyn Charvat with PowerFoward DuPage lists tips to keep your consumer electronics, battery-powered tools, and electric bikes and cars running safely.

Only use authorized equipment and batteries

Lithium-ion batteries and chargers should always be certified by a nationally recognized test laboratory.

Remove battery from charging device when charging is complete

Once the battery is fully charged, remove it from the charging device. Removing the device will prevent the battery from overheating.

Keep batteries at room temperature

Issues can occur below 32 degrees Fahrenheit or above 105 degrees Fahrenheit—only charge batteries where the temperature can be regulated.

Keep batteries and charging devices away from heat sources

Remember to keep batteries and charging devices away from anything that can fire.

Never store lithium-ion batteries in direct sunlight

Batteries stored in direct sunlight can overheat. Also, batteries should not be stored in vehicles.

Maintenance should be done by a professional

If any batteries or charging devices need maintenance, see a qualified professional.

PowerForward DuPage is widely recognized as the leading authority in DuPage County for electrical, energy, and communication technologies. The organization is a trusted professional partner for businesses, developers, contractors, and municipalities and is pivotal in advancing excellence and fostering growth within the local electrical industry and the regional economy. PowerForward DuPage collaborates closely with the Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee of DuPage County (JATC), an organization dedicated to educating and preparing the next generation of electricians.