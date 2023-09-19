PowerForward DuPage & JATC to host Trade Apprenticeship Expo

PowerForward DuPage is widely recognized as the leading authority in DuPage County for electrical, energy, and communication technologies. The organization is a trusted professional partner for businesses, developers, contractors, and municipalities and is pivotal in advancing excellence and fostering growth within the local electrical industry and the regional economy. PowerForward DuPage collaborates closely with the Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee of DuPage County (JATC), an organization dedicated to educating and preparing the next generation of electricians.

2023 DuPage County Trade Apprenticeship Expo

PowerForward DuPage and the Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee of DuPage County (JATC) will be represented at the 2023 DuPage County Trade Apprenticeship Expo. They will be joined by more than a dozen other union construction trade affiliates at this event, generously sponsored by the DuPage County Building Trades and CISCO.

This Expo is designed to illuminate the abundant career opportunities beyond the conventional collegiate path. Attendees can expect engaging interactive demonstrations and the chance to meet instructors to gain deeper insights into each unique trade apprenticeship program.

Mark your calendars! The 2023 DuPage County Trade Apprenticeship Expo will take place at the IBEW Local 701 Union Hall at 28600 Bella Vista Parkway in Warrenville on Wednesday, November 1, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For comprehensive event details and registration, please visit their website. Join them in exploring a world of career possibilities!

Spotlight welcomed Karyn M. Charvat, Executive Director of PowerForward DuPage, and TJ Jarman, Training Director for the DuPage Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee of DuPage County (JATC).