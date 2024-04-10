Take a walk with Brand Bobosky and learn more about Naperville’s public art

Brand Bobosky has been with the Century Walk Corporation since its inception in 1996. The Century Walk Corporation, founded in 1996, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing public art to Naperville, to add beauty to the town, build community and bridge generations by paying tribute to over 200 years of Naperville history through a diverse collection of art.

Brand Bobosky announces plans to retire from Century Walk

Bobosky has been at the helm of bringing public art to Naperville, and in honor of his announced retirement, takes viewers on a small walk through a few locations on the Century Walk. Currently, Century Walk has 53 locations of public art, mostly in the downtown area. The first 30 works of art represent the history of Naperville in some way.

The works include murals, sculptures, mosaics, reliefs, and even stained glass, featured on the parking deck on Van Buren Avenue. “You won’t find too many parking decks around the country that have a stained glass mural,” says Bobosky.

Bobosky stressed referring to the art as locations, rather than pieces because at some locations, multiple works of art were featured, but are all connected in some way. For example, Horse Market Days features a young boy, a horse, and a dog. These three separate sculptures make up one location of art on the Century Walk.

A pocket guide to help navigate the free public art locations

For those interested in creating their own walk, the organization has put together a pocket guide. Each location of art is described in the guide, with details about the artists, and a QR code featuring an audio guide for those who wish to learn more on their self-guided tours.

“You have a day, and you’re looking for something to do, gather your family or your friends, neighbors, relatives, and go on a Century Walk. You can pick what you see, when you see it,” says Bobosky. “It’s free 24/7, 365. I hope you enjoy yourselves.”